Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands and Bempton schools, a beach clean, the boxing club, and many more photos from 2015

This photograph shows a group of volunteers during a Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Beach Clean at South Landing, Flamborough, in 2015. Do you recognise the people in the picture? (nbfp-msh1524y882)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Members of Bridlington Amateur Boxing Club had an unexpected training session in 2915 when the the main hall flooded. (nbfp-dt1419-7b)

Staff at Headlands School wear ‘Team Headlands’ T-shirts as motivation for the Year 11s in the build up to the GCSEs exams in 2015. (pa1521-14a)

Spencer, Harvey, Seb, Brookson and Archie at the Bempton School 10th Anniversary summer fayre in 2015. (nbfp pa1526-28g)

New Pasture Lane Primary School pupils are pictured at the Christ Church POP UK Concert in 2015. (nbfp-msh1524x298)

Pupils at New Pasture Lane Primary School during the POP UK Concert at Christ Church in 2015. (nbfp-msh1524x313)

Running the very popular cake stall at the Bempton School’s 10th Anniversary summer fayre in 2015. (nbfp pa1526-28b)