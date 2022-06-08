Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands, Bridlington and Bay Primary Schools, Sewerby Gala, and many more photos from 2015
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 1:12 pm
Brownies pose for a picture as they learn vital skills to get their First Aid badges and certificates at Bempton Village Hall in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson. (pa1529-4g)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.