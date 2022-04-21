Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring New Pasture Lane and Burlington Schools, Flamborough’s Boxing Day Dip and many more photos

This excellent group photograph by Mike Hopps was taken at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture or remember why the group was featured in the Free Press? (nbfp-msh1505x405)

Brave residents get ready for the fifth annual Flamborough Pre-School Boxing Day Dip in 2014. (NBFP PA1452-3g)

Burlington Infants School pupils are pictured during a dress rehearsal of the Nativity Play in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-6a)

Poet and children’s author Wes Magee pays a visit to New Pasture Lane Primary School in 2015. (nbfp-msh1504x005)

Shipping Minister John Hayes launches a new national recruitment campaign for volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers in 2015. (nbfp pa1509-7s)

This photograph features some of the New Pasture Lane pupils who were cast members of the Christmas play in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-5d)

Three ‘Ugly Sisters’ pose for a photograph ahead of the New Pasture Lane Christmas production in 2014. (NBFP PA1451-5e)

Daphne Jakes, Adam Coombes, Adrian Hemmings and Lindsay Priestley, volunteer staff at the Oxfam shop, as it closes in 2015. (nbfp-msh1505x374)