Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring New Pasture Lane and Burlington Schools, Flamborough’s Boxing Day Dip and many more photos
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 3:36 pm
This excellent group photograph by Mike Hopps was taken at Bridlington Martial Arts and Fitness Centre in 2015. Do you recognise any of the people in the picture or remember why the group was featured in the Free Press? (nbfp-msh1505x405)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.