Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring New Pasture Lane, Quay Academy, Burlington and Headlands Schools, Flamborough Golf Club and many more photos

This excellent photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson, features an Easter Bonnet parade and best dressed winners at New Pasture Lane Primary School. Do you recognise any of the youngsters in the picture? (pa1513-23a)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Quay Academy School pupils dress up to celebrate Wold Book Day in 2015. Photograph by Paul Atkinson (pa1510-20d)

Staff and students at Headlands School enjoy taking part in Rod Nose Day activities in 2015. (pa1511-19c)

The new Toymaster Shop is officially opened by Bridlington Town Mayor Shelagh Finlay in 2015. (pa1513-29a)

The Bridlington Free Press Sports Awards at the Bridlington Rugby Club with guest speaker Rob Vickerman. Winners Flamborough Tennis Club. (pa1510-28p)

Burlington Junior School’s Design an Easter Egg and Bonnet Competition Winners are pictured in 2015. (pa1513-24b)

Burlington Infants School’s deputy headteacher Sue Bland is presented with flowers from pupils as she leaves in 2015. (pa1513-26)

Flamborough Golf Club captain Tony Barnes presents a cheque for £3,946 to the Ellie’s Fund-Brain Tumour Trust in 2015. (pa1513-8)