Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring New Pasture Lane, Quay Academy, Burlington and Headlands Schools, Flamborough Golf Club and many more photos
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By Phil Hutchinson
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 1:02 pm
This excellent photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson, features an Easter Bonnet parade and best dressed winners at New Pasture Lane Primary School. Do you recognise any of the youngsters in the picture? (pa1513-23a)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.