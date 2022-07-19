Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week focusing on events in Sewerby

Julian Traves, Vince O’Grady, Steve Foster and Ben Traves look after the tombola stall during the Sewerby Gala and Classic Car show in 2008. Photograph taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA0830-33e)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Pouncett, Heather Taylor, Harry Simpson and John Vegeris are pictured at the Lions stall during the Summer Gala in 2010. (PA1030-18c)

Members of the Ladies Inner Wheel fundraise for the Heart Foundation at the The Lions Summer Gala. (PA1030-18l)

Cyclists prepare for the 42-mile sponsored bike ride to raise funds for the Outreach Centre at Sewerby in 2010. (PA1036-27f)

The Friends of Sewerby Outreach Centre gather to plant perennial flower borders in 2010. (PA1043-7a)

Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society members Sue Lowe, Michael Lowe and Judith Bull at Sewerby Gala in 2008. (PA0830-33f)

Jack Newby, 17, Jane Wragg, Suzanne Spooner and Stephen Wragg raise money for Sewerby CC in 2010. (PA1029-30p)

Katherine Gray, Leanne Stockdale, David McCandless and David Renwick at the base of Sewerby Steps to mark the No Take fishing protection zone. (PA1039-11a)