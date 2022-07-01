Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week focusing on events in the Bempton area
Here is another set of photographs from the Bridlington Free Press archives for our readers to enjoy.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:45 am
Updated Friday, 1st July 2022, 10:45 am
Bempton 1st Brownies group presents a cheque for £1,050 to Joan Towse in support of the Save the Children Fund Tsunami Appeal in 2004. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA0407-14)
We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.
We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.