Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week focusing on events in the Bempton area

Bempton 1st Brownies group presents a cheque for £1,050 to Joan Towse in support of the Save the Children Fund Tsunami Appeal in 2004. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph, taken by Paul Atkinson. (PA0407-14)

A new bench between Bempton and Buckton, paid for by the parish council and the North Wolds Lions, is installed in 2004. (PA0418-17b)

A Brownie Leader, pictured at Bempton Village Hall with family and friends, steps down from her role after 28 years in 2009. (PA0907-12c)

Trying their luck on the Bempton Village Hall tombola is Christine and Ray Allerston with David Duke, Sheila Pike and Linda Duke. (MB0511-15)

Babs Sherwood, Justin Callaway and Wendy McCaw at Bempton Village Victorian Christmas Market in 2006. (PA0648-39d)

People gather outside the White Horse pub in Bempton to watch sword dancing on Boxing Day in 2009. (PA0952-16i)

Flamborough Sword Dancers are pictured inside the White Horse in Bempton during the Boxing Day event in 2004. (PA0452-14g)

Staff at Hawthorne Caravan Park on Bempton Lane present a cheque for £1,000 to the Macmillan Cancer Fund in 2010. (PA1024-13)