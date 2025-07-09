The sailing cobles Kathleen and Gratitude sail side-by-side.

Last minute details are now in place for this year's Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival, which will be held on Saturday and Sunday, July 19 and 20.

Superb examples from South Shields, Sunderland, Whitby and Scarborough will be taking part in the festival along with the locally based traditional sailing cobles.

The event will showcase the largest and most prestigious maritime gathering of traditional craft on the East Yorkshire Coast.

An additional attraction this year will be the arrival on Friday July 18 of the ex Tynemouth motor/sailing lifeboat Henry Frederick Swan built in 1917. Breaking her passage down from the Tyne, Henry Frederick Swan will put into Whitby for an overnight stop before continuing south to Bridlington.

This 40-foot historic lifeboat will be sailing alongside the fleet of cobles on both days of the festival.

A spokesperson said: “There is nowhere other than Bridlington to see such a gathering of historic and traditional boats brought together for this very special festival weekend.

“With various interesting stands and stalls to browse, along with live music on stage and around the harbourside, this is without doubt an event not to be missed.

"The festival is staged by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) and organised by its dedicated team of volunteers. Generous financial sponsorship by Henry Boot Construction Limited and the Lord's Feoffees and Assistants of the Manor of Bridlington, together with the full support of the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, has made this year's event possible.”

Visit www.bridlingtonsailingcobles.co.uk to find out more about the BSCPS.