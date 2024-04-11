Scarborough's Playdale Farm's surprise twin lambs - one is black and one is white

There was surprise down on Playdale Farm in Cayton when Rosie the sheep had twins – they were different colours, one white and one black.
By Sue Wilkinson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 00:00 BST
Newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory - it's rare for twin lambs to be different coloursNewly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory - it's rare for twin lambs to be different colours
Newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory - it's rare for twin lambs to be different colours

The occurrence is rare – Google cannot tell you how few times it happens. Rosie is black and usually black sheep have black lambs.

Farmer Megan Wilson, 26, who manages the Playdale attraction with her parents Mark and Jackie, helped deliver the lambs on April Fool’s Day at 2.30am and has called them Ebony and Ivory.

T he big question is who’s the daddy? Two white rams are in the frame –Jack and Max. It could be one or the other or both.

Farmer Megan Wilson with newly born twin lambs Ebony and IvoryFarmer Megan Wilson with newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory
Farmer Megan Wilson with newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory

“There is a 30 percent chance twin lambs have different dads, it’s not rare but it is seldom the lambs are different colours,” said Megan who studied business management at university.

She learned sheep husbandry from Charlie Gibson, a neighbouring farmer, who works during the night during lambing season.

“ I got more experience in a month then I would have got anywhere else,” she said. Megan has overseen the birth of 18 lambs so far with more expected in the coming days.

