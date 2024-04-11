Scarborough's Playdale Farm's surprise twin lambs - one is black and one is white

Newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory - it's rare for twin lambs to be different colours

The occurrence is rare – Google cannot tell you how few times it happens. Rosie is black and usually black sheep have black lambs.

Farmer Megan Wilson, 26, who manages the Playdale attraction with her parents Mark and Jackie, helped deliver the lambs on April Fool’s Day at 2.30am and has called them Ebony and Ivory.

T he big question is who’s the daddy? Two white rams are in the frame –Jack and Max. It could be one or the other or both.

Farmer Megan Wilson with newly born twin lambs Ebony and Ivory

“There is a 30 percent chance twin lambs have different dads, it’s not rare but it is seldom the lambs are different colours,” said Megan who studied business management at university.

She learned sheep husbandry from Charlie Gibson, a neighbouring farmer, who works during the night during lambing season.