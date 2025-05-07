Bridlington North Library celebrations in 2003. Do you recognise anyone? (PA0350-11a)

This week, we showcase a successful Sewerby Ship pool team, two Christmas lights switch-on photos from 2003, a North Library celebration, the St Catherine’s hospice lights switch-on at the railway station, and a cheque presentation to Children in Need.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Ship Sewerby's successful learning disabilities pool team in 2005. (PA0550-16)