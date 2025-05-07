Six super photos from the Free Press archives – are you in the frame?

By Phil Hutchinson
Published 7th May 2025, 08:08 BST
Bridlington North Library celebrations in 2003. Do you recognise anyone? (PA0350-11a)Bridlington North Library celebrations in 2003. Do you recognise anyone? (PA0350-11a)
Bridlington North Library celebrations in 2003. Do you recognise anyone? (PA0350-11a)
This week, we showcase a successful Sewerby Ship pool team, two Christmas lights switch-on photos from 2003, a North Library celebration, the St Catherine’s hospice lights switch-on at the railway station, and a cheque presentation to Children in Need.

Do you know any of the people in the pictures?

Send your stories and photographs to [email protected] and https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to see them in the Bridlington Free Press.

Ship Sewerby's successful learning disabilities pool team in 2005. (PA0550-16)Ship Sewerby's successful learning disabilities pool team in 2005. (PA0550-16)
Ship Sewerby's successful learning disabilities pool team in 2005. (PA0550-16)
Related topics:St CatherineBridlington Free Press
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice