Six super photos from the Free Press archives – are you in the frame?
This week, we showcase a successful Sewerby Ship pool team, two Christmas lights switch-on photos from 2003, a North Library celebration, the St Catherine’s hospice lights switch-on at the railway station, and a cheque presentation to Children in Need.
Do you know any of the people in the pictures?
