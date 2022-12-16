Special days and holidays in the UK for 2023

A couple poses for a selfie under heart-shaped balloons displayed for Valentine's Day in downtown Moscow on February 13, 2020. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty Images)

We take a month-by-month look at some of the international and national days of 2023.

January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the month, there is an excuse to tuck into sugary biscuit – January 6 recognises shortbread, the classic Scottish treat enjoyed around the world.

World Book Day is on March 2

Celebrate by Inviting a friend over for tea and enjoy the biscuits or share them with them with co-workers – or bake a batch.

National Winnie the Pooh Day, on January 18, is your time to return to the Hundred Acre Wood and Burns Night is always celebrated on January 25, the birthday of Scottish poet Robert Burns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chinese New Year falls on January 22, starting a year of the Rabbit.

February

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Serpent Day is observed annually on February 1. It’s a tradition that has been in practice for at least five years and is a way to encourage everyone to widen their understanding of snakes.

The Yorkshire pudding has its own day – Ferbuary 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Day, also known as International Darwin Day, celebrates the birthday and life of Charles Darwin, the "Father of Evolution", every year on February 12.

Galentine's Day is celebrated on February 13. and is like Valentine's Day for female friendships. It is followed by Valentine’s Day, one of the most romantic days of the year, on February 14. Traditionally, flowers, particularly red roses, and chocolates are given as gifts … and marriage proposals are made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

February 21 is Shrove Tuesday – pancake day- followed Ash Wednesday.

March

Advertisement Hide Ad

The month bows in with St David’s Day, celebrating the patron saint of Wales, on March 1. St Patrick’s Day, the patron saint of Ireland, is on March 17.

World Book Day is on March 2 when children of all ages will come together to share the joy of reading for pleasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

International Women’s Day is March 8 and Mother’s Day is on March 19.Women’s

It is also British Pie Month - running from March 7 to 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

April

The month kicks off with April Fool’s Day – a time to play jolly japes. Easter falls in April this year – and runs from Good Friday on April 7 to Easter Monday on April 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the more unusual days is Cuckoo Day on April 14.

Marsden Cuckoo Day in West Yorkshire is an annual traditional festival that celebrates the arrival of spring. According to a local legend, Marsdeners used to try to prolong the cuckoo's stay by building a wall around its nest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

April 19 is Primrose Day – a special day in memory of British Prime Minister, Benjamin Disraeli who died on April 19, 1881.

April 21 is time to brew up for National Tea Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The patron saint of England, S George’s Day, is on April 23.

May

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Doughnut Week, May 12 to 17, and British Sandwich Week, May 15 to 22, are highlights of this month.

Be Nice to Nettles Week is observed each year from May 14 to 25 and recognizes the weed's critical role in preserving wildlife and its benefits to humans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sci-fi film franchise Star Wars is celebrated on May 4 – as in May the Force Be With You – the film’s tagline.

The coronation of King Charles III is due to be held on May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

June

National Cheese Day is on June 4, World Oceans Day is on June 8 and World Giraffe Day is on June 21. Father’s Day is on June 18 and National Armed Forces Day will be on June 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

July

Make ‘em laugh – International Joke Day is on July 1 and World Chocolate Day is on July 7. Celebrate an amazing and misunderstood creature on July 14 which is Shark Awareness Day and mark Global Tiger Day on July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

August

Officially, on August 10 you can chuck the chores and junk the job because it’s Lazy Day – and, just as good, is National Beach Day on August 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get out the pork pies, sandwiches, sausage rolls and hampers because August is National Picnic Month.

September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Potter fans celebrate Hogwarts Day on September 1 and Star Trek Day – a celebration of the sci-fi TV series which promoted tolerance and unity between all the peoples of Earth – is on September 8.

Teddy Bear Day is on September 9 and Roald Dahl Story Day is on September 13 – the children’s author’s birthday. Shiver me timbers – Talk Like A Pirate Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

is on September 19.

October

Advertisement Hide Ad

International Coffee Day starts the month and it is also Black History Month. We are also urged to go Go Sober For October – 31 days without alcohol, say no to the booze and yes to raising money.

The Big Draw runs all month and is the world's largest drawing festival with the goal of promoting visual literacy and art education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween is celebrated o October 31 – fancy dress and trick-or-treating are the order of the day.

November

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonfire Night, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, is celebrated on November 5. It is a night of bonfires, fireworks, and sparklers, with families, friends and communities.

British Pudding Day is celebrated on November 9 every year. It is a day when pudding lovers can gather and indulge in every kind of pudding that they ever desired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Kindness Day is celebrated all over the globe on November 13.The purpose of World Kindness Day is to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the chain of paying it forward.

St Andrew’s Day is November 30 when the Scots celebrate their patron saint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

December

National Tree Week begins on November 27 and runs until December 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

International Mountain Day is celebrated on December 11. The day was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in 2003, as it encouraged the international community to organise events at all levels on that day to highlight the importance of sustainable mountain development.