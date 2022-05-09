Special service held to remember Flamborough Fishing Boat Tragedy of 1984

Martin Traves, Flamborough Lifeboat DLA, laid a wreath on behalf of the Flamborough Fishermen's Memorial Group and Councillor Vic Leppington a wreath on behalf of the Flamborough Parish Council. Photo courtesy of Darren Traves

Thirty eight years ago to that date, the worst local fishing boat tragedy in living memory occurred close inshore to the Flamborough cliffs.

That day the two modern boats, the coble Carole Sandra, built two years earlier, and the fast angling launch North Wind III, launched only five months previous, were lost along with seven lives.

No-one really knows for certain what caused the loss of Carole Sandra, no-one ever will, but the North Wind III was capsized by heavy seas while involved in the search for any survivors or wreckage from the coble.

Mr John Harrison of St Michael’s Church, Bempton, gave a reading and offered a prayer before the short ceremony concluded.

The Flamborough Fishermen’s Memorial Group was formed to commemorate the 1909 and the 1984 fishing boat tragedies, both of which are remembered with memorials in Chapel Street,

Flamborough.

The Group will also be carrying out a wreath laying ceremony at Thornwick Bay on Friday, August 19 this year to mark the 70th anniversary of the tragedy which claimed the lives of two

Sheffield girl swimmers and the Bowman of the Bridlington Lifeboat.

Those lost from the Carole Sandra: Peter Brigham, Guy Brigham, George Gray and Barrie Shilton