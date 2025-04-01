The spectacular Sailing Coble Festival will again be staged at Bridlington over the weekend of July 19/20.

This unique major maritime attraction, which has grown year on year from very humble beginnings, will showcase traditional sailing cobles from some of the renown boat builders along the ‘coble coast’.

Once a familiar sight at every port, harbour and coastal village from the Humber to the Tweed, the ubiquitous coble was produced in prolific numbers by masters of the boat building trade. Their disappearance is perhaps a reflection of the state of the inshore fishing industry in general and most certainly by the introduction of modern boat building materials.

Organised by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS), the festival is now in its eighth year and has in the past attracted cobles from as far away as Mevagissey on the south coast and Beadnell in Northumberland.

Thee will be shore-based musical entertainment throughout the two-day event, along with various stands and stalls in the harbourside Exhibition Hall, will provide visitors with plenty of interest to keep them occupied.

A spokesperson said: “Bridlington also boasts the largest fleet of traditional sailing cobles to be seen anywhere and holds the deserved mantle of 'Sailing Coble Capital of Great Britain'. This year visitors will see fine examples built by Dawson and Beverley of Seahouses, George Cambridge of Hartlepool, Harrison's of Amble, David Winspear of Whitby as well as those from the more local builders Hopwood (Flamborough) and Siddall (Bridlington).

"The very last two sailing cobles, built side-by-side at Bridlington in 2014 by John Clarkson and Joe Gelsthorpe, will also be taking part in the event.

"BSCPS has carried out a number of coble restoration projects in recent years for various owners. John Clarkson and his team of volunteers have successfully preserved the cobles Kathleen and Venus and returned both to full sailing condition. A replica Scaffie Yawl originally built by John Clarkson in 1977 has also been restored by the BSCPS team.

"The latest project to be undertaken by the Society is the restoration of the 24ft motor coble Rita Jameson. She was built in 1984 by Joe Gelsthorpe at his Barmston workshop for Bridlington owner Bernard Gray as Probility (H 23).

"Changing hands in 1986 she was fished by George Pockley of Flamborough under that same name before changing owners again when Tom Davison worked her as Clio (H 23) from South Landing. She moved to Amble in 2020 with a further name change to Rita Jameson (BH 23) and was then sold to a new owner at Barmston in October 2021 where she was stored on a farm.

"Work on this coble is now underway and it is anticipated the restoration project will be completed before the festival in July, when she will be part of the flotilla gracing the fine waters of Bridlington Bay.”