This stunning image, painted in Victorian times, showcases a traditional setting for Bridlington Harbour harking back to a time when the piers were built of wood.

The cobles and tall ships in the Bay add to the serene loveliness of this early scene. We can see in the painting that the sky details are quite dramatically overcast which gives increased ambience to the scene.

The vintage artwork was reproduced as a picture-postcard in the early 1900s and shows how sentimental the Edwardian epoch was.

Dating back to 1840, this image offers a captivating glimpse into a bygone era, when not only did the harbour look different, but it was just a third of today’s size!

At that time, shipbuilding took place at the entrance to Clough Hole. Between 1770 and 1843 more than 40 brigantines, barques, sloops, snows and schooners were hand-built there. The very last ship built at Bridlington was the graceful schooner Queen Dowager.

The maritime tradition and natural beauty of the Yorkshire coast come alive in this lovingly painted picture. It is a topographical view of South Side which still exists today.

Not surprisingly, the local area has long been a source of inspiration for intellectuals and romantics, most notably Charlotte Brontë, considered one of the greatest authors in western literature.

Charlotte’s emotions at experiencing the ocean for the first time left her trembling and weeping!

The Jane Eyre author visited the town in September 1839 sailing down the Gypsey Race from Easton to Bridlington Harbour. With her companion Ellen Nussey she found lodgings on the Esplanade near a ‘Ranters’ Chapel.

In the backdrop is the windmill which powered the Victoria Mill, probably one of the two Priory corn mills recorded in the 16th century. The mill also used water from the Gypsey Race stream to power its machinery.

It was near here that Charlotte and Ellen began their celebrated walk down the banks of the Race to visit the Old Town (then known as Burlington).

After the discovery of a Chalybeate spring rich in minerals, many people came to Bridlington to drink the waters, believing them to have miraculous health-giving properties. The town’s motto is Signum Salutis Semper, which means Always the Bringer of Good Health.

Bridlington’s first spa hotel, the George, was opened in 1805 and it soon heralded a marked growth in population.

Indeed, by 1841 there were 1,219 houses listed at the Quay and some 5,162 residents.