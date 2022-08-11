The Now and Then column with Aled Jones: Focusing on the history of the Floral Hall and fire in 1923

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Floral Hall in Bridlington was only on the scene for just two years before the fire but in that very short time it brought pleasure and entertainment to thousands. Postcard courtesy of Aled Jones

The town initially got the theatre bug in 1847 when the first performers took to the stage at the newly-built Victoria Rooms. Sixty years later the New Spa Theatre opened on the South Side, followed next by the Floral Hall on Promenade, the absorbing subject of the ‘real photo postcard’ under review this week.

Not to be confused with the more famous Floral Pavilion on Princes Parade, the Floral Hall was a wooden structure that was nestled between Albion Terrace and Carlisle Road.

It was built in 1921 in ‘the Moorish design’ and was primarily a venue for music hall acts and comic revues. When the comic revue ‘How Time Flies’ opened for twelve weeks on 2 July 1923 the local press reported it as having ‘a bevy of beautiful girls’.

The Floral Hall site as it looks today. Photo courtesy of Aled Jones.

Sadly, the Floral Hall was only on the scene for just two years but in that very short time it brought pleasure and entertainment to thousands. Disaster struck on 25 August 1923 when fire broke out and rapidly engulfed the entire building, quickly reducing it to a pile of rubble.

The popular entertainer, George Robey, was billed to perform at the venue the very next day (Sunday 26). Known as ‘The Prime Minister of Mirth’, he was one of the biggest stars of his day who excelled as both a comedian and actor.

The church clock has the time of 4.40pm, showing that the devastating fire broke out in the late afternoon hours.

The cause of the tragedy is not known. How cruelly ironic that it happened just after a matinee performance of ‘How Time Flies.’

Fire crews are seen trying to put the ferocious flames out as sweltering August temperatures make it an almost impossible task.

Somehow the Sun’s rays manage to shine through the thick smoke and foul debris (top right corner of the postcard). Possible divine intervention? Yes, because it was considered a ‘miracle’ that nobody died; in fact, there was an audition in progress when the fire erupted.