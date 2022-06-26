The iconic aerial display team performed to almost 100,000 people in Scarborough on Saturday (Jun 25) as part of the national Armed Forces Day celebrations.

And the Twitter account of the Red Arrows posted this video from the cockpit of one of the planes to show how Scarborough looks from above.

The video, which is soundtracked by the loud noise of the huge engines which power the incredible aircraft, shows the sea stretched out in front of the pilot, with the land just below.

This video shows what life is like inside the cockpit of a Red Arrow

You can quickly make out the town of Scarbrough, and also spot a couple of military boats in the North Sea.

The pilot then performs an acrobatic stunt, turning the nose of the plane into the sky as they turn around, showing how terrifying and exhilarating it must be to fly one of the planes.

The Red Arrows tweeted: "From the cockpit: The #RedArrows arriving to display at #Scarborough this afternoon to mark this year’s @ArmedForcesDay."

The yearly event has become a staple of the calendar for many and this year Scarborough was chosen to host the national celebrations.

Thousands of people, from Yorkshire and further afield, flocked to the beach to pay their respects to the people who put their lives on the line for the safety of the country, and those who have lost their lives protecting it.