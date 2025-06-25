The Spa complex

Explore the charm of an Art Deco solarium with this vintage postcard from the 1930s.

Well-dressed visitors sit in the Solarium Café of the Spa Royal Hall Ballroom amidst exotic palm trees. When this image was taken, in 1932, the hall had only been open a few weeks.

The building had replaced an earlier Royal Hall which burnt down in the early hours of 29 January 1932.

The first hall was replaced in the record time of 52 days and re-opened on 29 July 1932. Total cost £51,298 (equivalent to £4,575,000 in 2025).

The Solarium was constructed with vast areas of glass so visitors could soak up the sun, even when the weather outside was breezy. It tried to create a paradise isle feel with palm trees set around basket weave tables and chairs.

Sunbathing in England was a major health fad during the1930s era. The local authorities at Bridlington were quick to cash in on this growing craze.

The sun was used extensively to sell the resort to potential visitors. Indeed, it’s no coincidence that a sun ray motif found its way into the new Bridlington coat of arms, granted on 26 September 1934.

Bathing in sunlight, fresh air and exercise were so popular here for 1930’s visitors that Bridlington was listed as a Top 10 UK holiday destination. Our resort was often enjoyed by the ‘bright young things’ of the smart set.

The Solarium Café, located on an upper balcony and now used as offices, soon attained fame for its great cuisine. It was, however, considered rather posh as all the ‘best’ people dined there.

The Royal Hall building was the last word in 1930’s glamour. Its design was Art Deco inside and out, with its emphasis on geometry and symmetry, elegant classical themes, and an overriding sense of tradition and craftsmanship. Its dazzling period roof is still in existence today.

Quite unlike any building on the Yorkshire coast, and compared by many people to an Indian palace, its influence on local tourism was truly profound.

Its appeal was further enhanced by one Herman Darewski, the legendary conductor who got Bridlington dancing. His talented Radio Band provided musical entertainment from 1932 to 1937, and were often heard live on the BBC.

What I love about this old image are the happy young faces from 1932, staring at a lens, unaware that an audience 93-years into the future are staring right back!

The delightful picture was taken by the famous Bradford photographer Walter Scott, whose brilliant work has touched so many lives.

While the outside of the Royal Hall has changed much, losing its luxury Art Deco appearance, the interior has hardly been altered and is still very popular today for concerts and public dances.