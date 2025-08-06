The Vintage Views column with Aled Jones: Focusing on the Expanse Hotel

In the late sixties the hotel was badly damaged in a fire.

The Expanse Hotel was loved by its staff, its guests and the community at whose heart it has stood for almost 90 years.

That was clear from the almost painful sense of loss in the town the day its closure was announced.

Such heartbreak was, of course, felt the most by the family who have owned it for so long. Irene and Neil Wilks proudly ran the hotel, which was built by her grandfather Edmund Cooper Briggs in the 1930s.

Mr Briggs, a builder from Horsforth, near Leeds, decided to build the iconic hotel after spending enjoyable family holidays in Bridlington.

The Expanse was opened in 1937, and this week’s vintage postcard shows how it looked in the late fifties.

When completed, it had 37 bedrooms, five with private bathrooms – an extravagant feature in this area at the time. The two top floors had sun balconies and below were underground garages. The development also included a block of self-contained luxury residential flats.

Occupying an unrivalled location on Bridlington promenade, it catered to visitors seeking an upmarket retreat. It had almost 50 rooms by the time of its closure in January 2025 - said to be due to "difficult trading conditions".

This purpose-built licensed area was built in 1964 being originally called the Neptune Bar. It really was a fantastic place to drink, becoming a popular haunt for real ale enthusiasts.

While the Expanse is nothing fancy on the outside, losing many of its rounded edges in a 1954-5 alteration, its luxurious Art Deco interior is a treasured asset. It was certainly a huge draw for many guests.

A fine Art Deco extension to the hotel was added in 1999. Note the house (right) which was demolished to make way for it. Known as Seymour’s function room, it was licensed for 120 and was a popular venue for weddings.

The Expanse Hotel was requisitioned by the Government and used to house military personnel during the war, not re-opening to the public until May 1948.

It has welcomed a host of stars through its revolving doors during its history, including such household names as The Who, Status Quo, Morecambe and Wise, Cliff Richard, Tom Jones, the Kaiser Chiefs, Fatboy Slim, Jessie J and Jools Holland!

In the late sixties the hotel had been badly damaged in a fire but was fortunately suitable for refurbishment.

While there were no serious injuries or fatalities, a dramatic Yorkshire Post picture shows guests waiting to be rescued on a balcony as local firefighters try to reach people trapped in the upper floors.

As well as a nasty fire, the eminent family-run business had survived World War 2, four economic recessions, Brexit, and the pandemic.

The Expanse is closed now, but its heritage remains intact and compared to today’s hotels, it is like a titan.