Bridlington harbour.

The motor cruiser Britannia makes for the harbour entrance to take another load of excited passengers for a trip around the bay.

This iconic excursion boat has a long and unbroken history. Indeed, it’s amazing to think that Britannia is still in operation now, albeit with structural changes to fit her role as an Irish pleasure boat named Viking 1.

The Britannia was built originally in the early 1900s, when Edward VII wore the crown. She served a variety of roles before being transformed into a cruiser in the early 1920s.

I believe her builders were Harward and Croxan in far away Southend-on-Sea.

The MV Britannia arrived in Bridlington harbour at the start of the 1923 season.

At this time there was huge competition from other passenger vessels, such as Girls’ Own and the nostalgic paddle-steamer Frenchman.

There was big money to be made in the summer excursion trade.

In the twenties many thousands arrived each week by railway, car and charabanc – all eager for a refreshing sea cruise!

In 1930 the crew of the Britannia included Robert Crawford, Ernest Brannie Welburn, Harry Tal Hopper, and Jim Bruce Sawden. I bet they could all spin a maritime yarn or two!

As you gaze at this photograph, you can almost hear the cry, even above the noisy commotion of the harbour, "Anymore for a sail?"

A special feature of every Britannia excursion was a man on board playing a traditional accordion. I bet he made a nice living in tips.

When war broke out in September 1939 the pleasure boat industry was largely brought to a standstill. Whilst Britannia’s role in WW2 is essentially undocumented, it’s said that she served the nation at Dunkirk!

Thankfully, Britannia survived the war and returned to Bridlington harbour for the start of the 1946 season.

She received a thorough remodelling in the 1950s, which changed her appearance markedly.

By the 1960s, Britannia had became a much-loved charter boat, offering anglers the chance to hook a prize cod in the bay.

She remained as such until her departure to the Emerald Isle in 1979.

This ultra rare postcard, produced by Brigham’s photographic shop (Mr Snaps) in Prince Street, was posted on May 16, 1923.

The sender affectionately writes: “Dear Friends, I am sending you a photo of the Britannia, don’t you think Grandad looks well?”

Note at the far background of the picture the boarding station which is now sadly dilapidated. The fine cobles moored nearby add to the traditional atmosphere of the scene.

Through vintage images like this one, the story of MV Britannia comes vividly to life and help us recall the rich maritime heritage of our own town.