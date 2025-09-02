Vintage Views with Aled Jones

Look at postcards of Bridlington from the Edwardian era and it’s likely that a distinguished Scarborough publisher will be the name behind quite a few of them.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is E.T.W. Dennis, known alternatively as the “Dainty” Series and among the top 10 of British postcard manufacturers. The firm actually published the first British picture postcards in 1894, thereby making postal history. Many now sell for thousands!

These very first UK postcards only allowed room for correspondence on the picture side; all messages were prohibited on the address side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ETWD opened in 1870 as general printers. All of their long history was spent at premises in Scarborough: they remained in postcard production for an astonishing 106 years, going into liquidation in 2000.

Our picture postcard dates to c.1905 and is a lovely example of ETWD’s work.

This most prolific and long lasting of British postcard publishers occupied the same premises for 130 years. These print works were demolished in 2013.

The founder of the firm, Edward Thomas West Dennis, was born in London in 1847. He started his working life as a printer’s apprentice and this began his long and illustrious career in printing.

This great postcard pioneer died in 1923, and his business was continued by his sons and then grandsons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our picture postcard dates to c.1905 and is a lovely example of ETWD’s work.

ETWD would often produce reproductions of famous and less famous artists’ paintings, creating extra income for hard-up artists.

While this image looks naive, it does portray the Edwardian harbour in vivid detail, with the Victoria Rooms and Cliff Terrace as a dramatic backdrop. And who can resist the sun setting in the west behind the town centre, casting beautiful golden reflections in the harbour waters?

As can be seen in the lower left corner, this picturesque view of Bridlington Harbour has been localised with the name of the resort overprinted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The majority of ETWD postcards were photo reproductions and covered most major British towns and cities. They included evocative studies of townscapes, castles, public buildings, holiday resorts and a myriad of other topics.