Steps in the area remain the same.

The ornamental Victoria Rooms, a mock-Gothic building complete with a castled tower, were built in 1847 at the landward end of the North Pier, an area now occupied by the larger part of Garrison Square.

The rooms were a hugely popular venue for theatre shows (the young Charlie Chaplin played there) and afternoon teas. They showed the first ‘animated pictures’, and for a time, housed an early amusement arcade.

Later, they were bought by the Local Government Board who held the inaugural meeting of the town council there on November 9, 1899.

The rooms continued to function as Bridlington’s Town Hall until 1932.

Shown in c.1908, the Victoria Rooms are clearly visible beside a busy looking North Pier.

From this position the famous harbour steps are entirely obscured from view, having replaced a narrow street which led directly on to the pier. Still in use today, they haven’t really changed, even the central handrail remains!

The display board in the centre of the image states: “First Class Refreshment Rooms”. With both first-class and standard tearooms, the Victoria Rooms were renowned for their delicious lunches. A conservatory type extension, which offered a buffet service, was popular with the gentry visitors.

The three Bs coat of arms displayed on the tower (top, left) was that used by Bridlington Priory. It is thought to be a representation of the Holy Trinity (which is why it’s repeated thrice). The arms have been proudly used by the town council since 1934.

The elegance of Royal Prince’s Parade (right) is beautifully captured in this view from Edwardian days. Back then, the parade area would have been dominated by people strolling up and down, often known as ‘promenading’. Anxious to see and be seen, they dressed in their smartest attire.

The sender of the postcard, Miss Nellie Howe, has indicated the Floral Pavilion with a cross. Staying on Albion Terrace, she wrote to her mother, “This is the place where we went to the concert on Friday-night last”.

Tragically, the Victoria Rooms were destroyed by a ferocious fire on September 22, 1933. Sparks from the inferno rose 150ft high and were visible as far away as Hull and Scarborough. It was the worst blaze in Bridlington’s history.

The loss of such a prominent, historic public building left a void in the town that has never been filled.

Those tourists and sightseers who are stood outside the Rooms in our bygone image would find it impossible to recognise the present-day scene.