The Yorkshire Belle, by Aled Jones

If you were to stand on the north and south piers in 1929, when this postcard was sent, you would be greeted by the sight of the Yorkshireman cruise ship, a real crowd-puller at the resort between 1928 and 1954.

This image of her was shot just outside the harbour mouth, with passengers disembarking onto tender boats! The vessels lined up behind are all private yachts. There is a fishing coble on the right, suitable for work in deeper waters.

Yorkshireman had been constructed by Earle's on the Humber for the United Towing Company of Kingston upon Hull. Her official number was 160 104, and her main dimensions were 120×27.1×8.7 feet (36.92×8.34×2.67 metres). She sported a top speed of 11.2 knots.

Functioning as a tug boat too, she was built in 1928 and launched on 8 May that year to great celebration. She arrived at Bridlington Harbour 18 days later on 26 May and was put into service the very next day!

The Yorkshireman cruise ship operated in Bridlington between 1928 and 1954. Image: Aled Jones

Like the paddle-tug Frenchman before her, she led a double life and after the summer was over would work assisting and refloating stranded vessels.

Accordingly, she was built with a very shallow draft to avoid tidal problems, also to make the operation of navigating the Harbour easier.

She cruised with up to 400 passengers and was renowned for her beautiful brass and mahogany fittings. Notice her deck awning, proof of her role as an excursion vessel.

During the inter-war years, the big highlight of a holiday for visitors was a sea cruise on the Yorkshireman.

A sail on her was a bucket-list experience for many, with good reason. She boasted a spacious lounge, a saloon forward and a ladies’ saloon aft. Each saloon contained a buffet!

At 9pm on August, 4 1928, the Yorkshireman anchored 500 yards from the North Pier and staged a lavish welcome party; 100 guests were in attendance and the music could be heard all over the quayside!

She proved so popular in her first year at Bridlington that when she left for Hull at the end of the season huge crowds gathered on the piers to see her leave the harbour for the last time that year.

During the Second World War the Yorkshireman was requisitioned by the Admiralty who sent her to Grimsby in October 1939. After serving the nation with distinction she returned to Bridlington for the start of the 1946 season.

Our picture postcard was mailed on August 20, 1929, to an address in Armley, near Leeds. The sender (Elsie) waxes lyrical about her spending habits:

“Last night we went for another sail on the Yorkshireman. We are quite enjoying all our meals and we get as much as ever we can eat. We do nothing but laugh and spend money. It is a bit chilly this morning.”

The TSS Yorkshireman left Bridlington in 1954 never to return again. She was towed to Belgium and broken up, a sad end to a loyal and industrious career.