Top events this September in Yorkshire

The best of the summer holidays may be behind us but there is no shortage of events on the autumn horizon.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:00 am
Sisters Scarlett and Siena Williams from Bishop Monkton next to some of the art being hung for the Great North Art Show at Ripon Cathedral
Here are the pick of festivals and special days taking place in September.

Saltaire Festival, September 9 to 18Saltaire Festival takes place annually in September in the village of Saltaire, on the outskirts of Bradford. A celebration of the arts, community and the village’s unique history, the festival usually runs over a period of 10 days and attracts more than 30,000 people to enjoy more than 100 events.

