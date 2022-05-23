UK-wide interest shown as Bridlington’s 2022 Sailing Coble Festival promises to be bigger and better than ever

The coble Kathleen is pictured under under sail off Bridlington harbour. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

The event will be held over the weekend of Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24. It is anticipated this year’s festival will be bigger and better than ever.

Interest is steadily building from outside the East Yorkshire area and owners of traditional sailing vessels from as far apart as Portknockie, on Scotland’s Moray Firth, and Mevagissey, on Cornwall’s southern coastline, are interested in attending.

Regular sailing has already begun for members of the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society and the three cobles Gratitude, Gansey Lass and Three Brothers have been taking advantage of the excellent sailing weather in Bridlington Bay recently.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sailing coble Imperialist leaves Bridlington harbour. Photo courtesy of Paul L Arro

The maintenance programme for the sailing coble fleet has now been completed and all but one of the locally based cobles have gone back onto moorings in the harbour.

The Sailing Coble Festival had already been acclaimed as a popular maritime event on the East Yorkshire coast but due to the Covid restrictions and lockdowns it had not been possible to hold it for the past two years.

Two cobles restored in Bridlington during lockdown, the Kathleen and Venus, will be showcased at the festival.

A spokesman said: “The support and sponsorship of the Bridlington Harbour Commissioners, together with a number of other local companies, make the event possible and without that assistance and financial help it would be very difficult to stage.

“Maritime themed stalls will be set up in the Harbour Commissioners’ Vessel Maintenance Facility, which is adjacent to the Clough Hole car park, and displays of model boats and traditional fishermen’s ganseys will also be in place.

“Jim Eldon, well known as the Brid Fiddler, will again act as compere and also keep visitors entertained with his traditional sea songs outside the Harbour Heritage Museum.