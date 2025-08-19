The Vintage Views column with Aled Jones - East Riding Leisure Bridlington

The Grand Pavilion theatre, later to be known as the 3B’s and formerly incorporated in Leisure World, dates back to 1937.

It was built on that part of the Promenade which is now the car park of East Riding Leisure (opened 2018).

The building is portrayed here in 1938 with a bus stop in the foreground and three persons waiting for a ride.

This photograph shows the pavilion in all its Art Deco glory and just how stylish and immaculate it looked. It was issued by the Excel Series – one of the top British postcard publishers.

This photograph shows the Grand Pavilion in all its Deco glory. Image courtesy of Aled Jones.

Later when the Pav became the 3B’s cabaret bar it had seating for 1,100 people, making it larger even than the Spa Theatre!

The building’s Art Deco interior was a huge draw for visitors and locals alike. Featuring a luxurious streamlined ceiling, with a concealed Holophane lighting system, it remained intact throughout its 80-year history.

This much-admired ceiling was a fine example of the “Streamline Moderne” architectural style which emerged as one of the classic styles of the thirties.

To the back of the theatre, sited on the seafront, was an impressive fly tower pierced with five stylish arches (three storeys high) and an internal decorated frieze.

The entrance you see in the image is from the Promenade and leads to a small foyer and box office.

This once sophisticated building even employed a uniformed doorman. He can be seen standing in the left entrance area.

If you zoom in closely you can also notice that two of the glass doors have beautiful engravings of mermaids and seahorses.

Marine imagery was, in fact, a popular feature of the Deco-era.

When it opened the theatre was hailed as the largest and handsomest for miles around. In its prime it was one of the greatest attractions in Bridlington but the changing demands of the entertainment industry led to its sad and slow decline.

The publicity hoardings in the postcard are advertising the latest list of summer shows; many big names played at the Pav in its history most notably Adam Faith, who was top of the bill in 1963.

Forerunner of the Pav was the Floral Hall, a wooden theatre opened in 1921 on the site of the now Premier Inn. A short-lived attraction, it sadly burnt down on 25 August, 1924, after providing entertainment to thousands.

Ironically, the popular star George Robey, who was known as ‘The Prime Minister of Mirth’, was billed to play there the very next day!