Vintage Views with Aled Jones: Rare view of the former Grand Pavilion in Bridlington

Many likened the Grand Pavilion to a beautiful wedding cake. Postcard courtesy of Aled Jones

This vintage postcard shows a rare view of the former building known as the Grand Pavilion on Victoria Terrace Gardens – an aesthetic marvel that once punctuated the Bridlington skyline but, sadly, now lost to time.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronting on Promenade, it was built to the able designs of Peter Newton, the borough (council) architect who was often inspired by a passion for Art Deco.

He sought to create a design which could be daring and practical at the same time, and which could transform a space into something dreamlike – an architectural fantasy to stir the imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erected in 1937 as a multi-purpose complex with a theatre and refreshment rooms, it at once became a symbol of Civic Pride. Many likened it to a beautiful wedding cake.

East Riding Leisure, Bridlington. Photo by Aled Jones

It was the last theatre to be established in the resort until 2000, when the Spotlight opened on West Street.

As you can note, it had a fine Art Moderne exterior, showing a white fly tower pierced by five arched openings (three storeys high).

This facade led to a decorative frieze, high on the wall above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later to be known as the ‘3 Bs’, the Grand Pavilion also boasted a magnificent streamlined Art Deco Holophane interior.

The auditorium itself could accommodate some 1,100 people, making it larger even than the Spa Theatre! Many stars performed there, including Adam Faith.

The complex was renowned for its delightful planted gardens and sea view seating areas (foreground).

The ‘3 Bs’ cabaret bar was superseded by the town’s new state of the art £25m leisure complex, which opened in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before then, the attraction was incorporated in Leisure World, which was opened in 1987 and had both a swimming pool and an indoor bowling arena.

Our late 1940s postcard shows a view, from the south, across a putting green (right), towards the former St Leonard’s Hotel, York Place.

This popular family-owned hotel was converted into holiday flats in the Sixties and was superseded by an apartment block.