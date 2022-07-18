WATCH: Scarborough Cliff Lift in action

Built in 1881, the Central Tramway Company Scarborough Limited is a Victorian cliff railway on the Yorkshire coast.
One of the oldest cliff railways still running in the UK, the Central Tramway has the distinction of being the oldest cliff tramway company in the country as the original corporation still operates the business today.
In 2012 the company was presented with a Scarborough Civic Society Heritage Trail Blue Plaque marking this achievement, presented by Scarborough Mayor Helen Mallory.
The cliff lift runs every day and fares are: £1.30 single; children 5 and under travel free.
Registered carers travel free with their carer.