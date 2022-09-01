WATCH: Scarborough Lifeboat return to the harbour
Founded in 1801, Scarborough is one of the oldest stations still in operation.
By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:47 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:47 am
Its new state-of-the-art lifeboat house opened on November 2016 27.
The crews have received 35 awards for gallantry and today the station operates a Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and a D class inshore lifeboat.
Scarborough Lifeboat Station is in West Pier, Foreshore Road.
For visits please contact Lifeboat Visits Officer John Porter on 07789 502716