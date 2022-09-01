News you can trust since 1882
WATCH: Scarborough Lifeboat return to the harbour

Founded in 1801, Scarborough is one of the oldest stations still in operation.

By Sue Wilkinson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:47 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:47 am

Its new state-of-the-art lifeboat house opened on November 2016 27.

The crews have received 35 awards for gallantry and today the station operates a Shannon class all-weather lifeboat and a D class inshore lifeboat.

Scarborough Lifeboat Station is in West Pier, Foreshore Road.

Scarborough Lifeboat team on an exercise of the coast of Scarborough

For visits please contact Lifeboat Visits Officer John Porter on 07789 502716

