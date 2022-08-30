News you can trust since 1882
Whitby Abbey Vikings: Best pictures from weekend as historic abbey taken over by re-enactors

If you went down to Whitby Abbey this weekend, you may have been in for a big surprise.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:28 am

Across the Bank Holiday weekend, the historic Abbey was taken over by 'Vikings' from English Heritage. The re-enactors spent the three-day weekend wreaking terror across the East Coast, as part of an event held by the organisation.

It gave visitors the chance to explore how the Vikings would have lived in their encampments when they first landed on our shores hundreds of years ago. The actors also put on spectacular displays of combat, showing how the fearless warriors would have battled the natives on their conquest across Yorkshire and beyond.

The family-friendly event also encouraged youngsters to take up arms and learn some of their own Viking battle skills.

With the event being held at the Abbey, those attending were also given the chance to learn more about how the area inspired Bram Stoker to create Dracula and celebrate the 125th anniversary of the book.

1. Starting them young

Young Viking warriors Elijah Harris, 8, Keira Harris, 5, and Trystan Harris, 11, from Northampton

Photo: James Hardisty

2. 'Dead'

'Dead' bodies lie on the battlefield floor

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Time for a scrap

Vikings heading for their Viking skirmish on the battle field.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Re-enactment

The re-enactment

Photo: James Hardisty

VikingsWhitby AbbeyEnglish HeritageBram StokerYorkshire
