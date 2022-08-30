Across the Bank Holiday weekend, the historic Abbey was taken over by 'Vikings' from English Heritage. The re-enactors spent the three-day weekend wreaking terror across the East Coast, as part of an event held by the organisation.

It gave visitors the chance to explore how the Vikings would have lived in their encampments when they first landed on our shores hundreds of years ago. The actors also put on spectacular displays of combat, showing how the fearless warriors would have battled the natives on their conquest across Yorkshire and beyond.

The family-friendly event also encouraged youngsters to take up arms and learn some of their own Viking battle skills.

With the event being held at the Abbey, those attending were also given the chance to learn more about how the area inspired Bram Stoker to create Dracula and celebrate the 125th anniversary of the book.

