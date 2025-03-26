The YWR will be running trains and opening the visitor centre from Sunday, April 6. Photo: Michael S Hopps

Members of the Yorkshire Wolds Railway are busy making the final checks before the Fimber Halt site opens for the 2025 season on Sunday, April 6.

The team is putting finishing touches to a new shop at the venue, and people can see the progress regarding the construction of the Visitor Centre and Working Facility.

The YWR will be running trains and opening the visitor centre every Sunday and Bank Holiday from Sunday, April 6 until the end of October and every Wednesday during school holidays from 10am to 4pm.

All trains run subject to availability.

Matthew Brown, membership and media director, explained: “Once again our members have worked in all weathers to help bring an improved experience for visitors throughout 2025 and beyond.

“One of the biggest changes is with the shop that is now located on the platform within a British Rail MK2 coach.

“To fit the shop, we had to remove half the seats, but the other half remain so once your cup of tea has been bought, you can sit back and watch the train go by in comfort – whatever the weather.

“Our members have also been working on improving the track, changing the site layout and a lot of painting along with many other tasks.”

The other major change to be seen is with the construction of the Visitor Centre and Working Facility.

Mr Brown added: “While not yet complete, visiting now will give a great opportunity to see the building at this early stage, which will ultimately give a large undercover area for both members to work on rolling stock and visitors to see up close what goes on behind the scenes.

"The YWR still need to raise over £80,000 to finish the fit out of the building and you are able to donate to this fund at www.givey.com/raisetheroof.”

Matthew continued: “2024 was by far the best operating season the YWR has had. We hope that with the continued support of our members and visitors 2025 will be even better – and we thank everyone for that!”

The YWR is always keen to involve new people, and anyone interested in becoming a member or volunteering, making a donation or just finding out more can visit the Yorkshire Wolds Railway website or call 01377 338053 for more information.