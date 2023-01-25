15 pictures showing what was happening in Scarborough in January 2013

We turn back the clock 10 years ago to see what the people of Scarborough were up to in January 2013.
Take a look to see if you can spot any familiar faces on these pictures.
Leeds Rhinos go to Scarborough Rugby Club to meet fans, Danny McGuire and the team.
Picture: Richard Ponter.
Scarborough & Whitby MP Robert Goodwill visits St George's School, from left: Lilly Taylor, Maia Taylor, Chair of Governors Dianne Swiers, Robert, Acting Head Eilis Siddall. Picture Richard Ponter.
Leeds Rhinos go to Scarborough Rugby club to meet fans - Danny McGuire signs for Sam Collin.
Picture: Richard Ponter.
Scarborough and District Development group with the team. Trainers John Ward, Rob Green, Mark Welford, Andy Rowsell with the group.
Picture: Richard Ponter.
