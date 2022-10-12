News you can trust since 1882
Best Yorkshire landmarks: Beautiful photos show what Yorkshire’s most popular landmarks looked like in the early 20th century compared to now

In this gallery, you can see the ever changing environment surrounding Yorkshire’s best landmarks back in the early 20th century compared to recent years.

By Liana Jacob
2 hours ago
Updated 12th Oct 2022, 6:52pm

From York Minster, 199 Steps in Whitby to the ruins of Fountains Abbey and the stunning landscape of Knaresborough Viaduct, these pictures illustrate the way these Yorkshire landmarks continue to stand the test of time.

We have taken a look through our archives to find some of TripAdvisor’s best rated Yorkshire landmarks back in the early 20th century.

1. Whitby’s 199 Steps (1931)

Visitors climb the 199 steps at Whitby in Yorkshire to get a better view of the town in the summer of 1931.

Photo: Fox Photos / Getty Images

2. Whitby’s 199 Steps (2020)

This is Church Street and 199 Steps; Whitby was very quiet during the annual Goth festival in April 2020. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,279 reviews.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. York Minster (1950)

A view of York Minster cathedral and the old Rectory House circa 1950.

Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4. York Minster (2020)

The Supermoon of the year rising above York Minster in 2020. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 16,438 reviews.

Photo: Tony Johnson

