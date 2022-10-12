Best Yorkshire landmarks: Beautiful photos show what Yorkshire’s most popular landmarks looked like in the early 20th century compared to now
In this gallery, you can see the ever changing environment surrounding Yorkshire’s best landmarks back in the early 20th century compared to recent years.
From York Minster, 199 Steps in Whitby to the ruins of Fountains Abbey and the stunning landscape of Knaresborough Viaduct, these pictures illustrate the way these Yorkshire landmarks continue to stand the test of time.
We have taken a look through our archives to find some of TripAdvisor’s best rated Yorkshire landmarks back in the early 20th century.
