Relaxing in the garden

Margaret & Charles Milam will be celebrating their platinum wedding anniversary on the 2nd July 2025.

They met in Scarborough where Margaret was born when Charles who was from Southampton was stationed at burniston barracks with the army.

Their romance blossomed and Charles moved to Scarborough.

They have three children, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Charles is 90 and Margaret will be 90 in October.