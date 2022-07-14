The Wheatcroft Primary School team winners of the Scarborough Schools Athletic Tournament with their medals and trophies.
The Wheatcroft Primary School team winners of the Scarborough Schools Athletic Tournament with their medals and trophies.

IN PICTURES: 11 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2009

Remembering Scarborough in days gone by with these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 3:34 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these photos taken in July 2009.

1. Scarborough Retro

Smiles all round as Rowlies dancers are pictured with their trophies.

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro

Paul Ratcliffe of McCains, left, and Carl Stuttard of Scarborough Fire Station look forward to a football skills tournament.

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro

A group from Filey Childcare go to Filey's Bella Italia to learn about pizza making.

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro

At the Scarecrow Festival in Muston on the RNLI stall were Harry Walker, Jordan Healy and Ashlynn Healy.

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3