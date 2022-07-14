IN PICTURES: 11 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2009

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these photos taken in July 2009.
Smiles all round as Rowlies dancers are pictured with their trophies.
Paul Ratcliffe of McCains, left, and Carl Stuttard of Scarborough Fire Station look forward to a football skills tournament.
A group from Filey Childcare go to Filey's Bella Italia to learn about pizza making.
At the Scarecrow Festival in Muston on the RNLI stall were Harry Walker, Jordan Healy and Ashlynn Healy.