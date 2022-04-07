Some of the Scarborough ladies hockey team celebrate their league title. Pictured, from left, Cordy Hack, Sam Wade, Helen Pidd, Alice Hamp and Laura Gibson.
IN PICTURES: 12 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2008

We shine the spotlight on the Scarborough people who made the news in April 2008.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 9:34 am

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

Business and leisure students from the University of Hull, Scarborough Campus, organise a stand up comedy night.

Hat's the way to do it! St Catherine's Hospice charity hat show is held at the casino.

6th Form students dress stone-age style to collect cash for college Rag Week.

St Peter's School teacher Sarah Agar brings Flo the lamb to school for her Year 3 class pupils to meet.

