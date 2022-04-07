IN PICTURES: 12 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2008

See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Scarborough Retro
Business and leisure students from the University of Hull, Scarborough Campus, organise a stand up comedy night.
2. Scarborough Retro
Hat's the way to do it! St Catherine's Hospice charity hat show is held at the casino.
3. Scarborough Retro
6th Form students dress stone-age style to collect cash for college Rag Week.
4. Scarborough Retro
St Peter's School teacher Sarah Agar brings Flo the lamb to school for her Year 3 class pupils to meet.