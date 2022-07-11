Cayton Gala gets underway. Pictured are the pirates on board the float The Black Star.
IN PICTURES: 12 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2008

Take a trip down memory lane and see if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Monday, 11th July 2022, 10:52 am

Remembering Scarborough in days gone by. All photos taken in July 2008.

1. Scarborough Retro

Scholes Park Gala Day: Scholes Park Marauders (left) v Scholes Park Raiders.

2. Scarborough Retro

Seamer Skids children's club receives a laptop thanks to the Yorkshire Building Society. Maxine Hartley is pictured front with play leaders Gary Hindle and Katie Brewins and the children from the group.

3. Scarborough Retro

At Eastfield Carnival Julie Barker, left, and Alison Tod introduce their interactive computer game on the Scarborough Building Society stall.

4. Scarborough Retro

Sunset Gym promotion offers mountain bikes to new members. Pictured, left to right, are staff member Suzanne Lilley, Roy (from Bike It), staff member Mel Williams, owner Andy Walter.

