IN PICTURES: 12 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2008

Remembering Scarborough in days gone by. All photos taken in July 2008.
1. Scarborough Retro
Scholes Park Gala Day: Scholes Park Marauders (left) v Scholes Park Raiders.
2. Scarborough Retro
Seamer Skids children's club receives a laptop thanks to the Yorkshire Building Society. Maxine Hartley is pictured front with play leaders Gary Hindle and Katie Brewins and the children from the group.
3. Scarborough Retro
At Eastfield Carnival Julie Barker, left, and Alison Tod introduce their interactive computer game on the Scarborough Building Society stall.
4. Scarborough Retro
Sunset Gym promotion offers mountain bikes to new members. Pictured, left to right, are staff member Suzanne Lilley, Roy (from Bike It), staff member Mel Williams, owner Andy Walter.