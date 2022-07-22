Scarborough Gymnastics Academy girls with their awards haul from the Yorkshire Championships. From left, Niamh Sweeney, Bethany Morley, Amber-Rose Wilson, Jenna Ledden and Kirstie Barker.
Scarborough Gymnastics Academy girls with their awards haul from the Yorkshire Championships. From left, Niamh Sweeney, Bethany Morley, Amber-Rose Wilson, Jenna Ledden and Kirstie Barker.

IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2007

Remembering Scarborough in days gone by with these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 22nd July 2022, 9:45 am

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these latest retro photos taken in July 2007.

1. Scarborough Retro

Britain's Got Talent semi finalist Craig Womersley dropped into the Scarborough Dance Centre to hold a baton workshop. He is pictured with one of the classes which took part in his workshop.

2. Scarborough Retro

Pupils from George Pindar School repaint the girls toilets ready for next term. Left to right, Jess Dunn, Rachel Hayton, Naomi Chaplin and Kim Hayton.

3. Scarborough Retro

The Crown Spa Hotel football team pictured with their new strip. From left, Peter Hildreth, Ross Flinton, Pete Sisson, Stuart Russell, Graham Sisson, and manager David Chambers.

4. Scarborough Retro

Performers from the Rowlies Academy of Dance are all smiles after gaining their certificates at the YMCA.

