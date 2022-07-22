IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from July 2007

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these latest retro photos taken in July 2007.
1. Scarborough Retro
Britain's Got Talent semi finalist Craig Womersley dropped into the Scarborough Dance Centre to hold a baton workshop. He is pictured with one of the classes which took part in his workshop.
2. Scarborough Retro
Pupils from George Pindar School repaint the girls toilets ready for next term. Left to right, Jess Dunn, Rachel Hayton, Naomi Chaplin and Kim Hayton.
3. Scarborough Retro
The Crown Spa Hotel football team pictured with their new strip. From left, Peter Hildreth, Ross Flinton, Pete Sisson, Stuart Russell, Graham Sisson, and manager David Chambers.
4. Scarborough Retro
Performers from the Rowlies Academy of Dance are all smiles after gaining their certificates at the YMCA.