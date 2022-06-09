St Augustine's pupils get ready for Scalextric challenge. Left to right, Michael Thompson, Callum Murden, Daniel Gyte and Sam Pybus.
IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from June 2009

Remembering Scarborough in times gone by with these photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:50 am

A nostalgic look at Scarborough people from June 2009. See any familiar faces?

Pictured are the Northstead Primary School team who were taking part in the Primary Schools Girls Football Tournament. Pictured, from left, back, Hattie Gibson, Isabella Lake, Oriana Wakefield, Becky Mallen, Millie Soper; front, Kira McLean, Bethany Lockwood and Sarah Fletcher.

Puppeteer Lee Threadgold, centre, gives a puppet workshop to Year 6 pupils at Gladstone Road Junior School, from left, back, Gabrielle Dixon and Madhav Raj; front, Olivia Jepson and Ashley Sidebotham.

The O'Sullivan family from Scarborough are taking part in the Jane Tomlinson Run For All charity 10k, in Leeds.

Collecting for good causes on Armed Forces Day are Holly-Louise Binder, left, and Jordan MacDonald, volunteering from Scarborough Sixth Form College, with Beryl Anderson, organiser of the Scarborough Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

