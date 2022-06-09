IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from June 2009

A nostalgic look at Scarborough people from June 2009. See any familiar faces?
1. Scarborough Retro
Pictured are the Northstead Primary School team who were taking part in the Primary Schools Girls Football Tournament. Pictured, from left, back, Hattie Gibson, Isabella Lake, Oriana Wakefield, Becky Mallen, Millie Soper; front, Kira McLean, Bethany Lockwood and Sarah Fletcher.
2. Scarborough Retro
Puppeteer Lee Threadgold, centre, gives a puppet workshop to Year 6 pupils at Gladstone Road Junior School, from left, back, Gabrielle Dixon and Madhav Raj; front, Olivia Jepson and Ashley Sidebotham.
3. Scarborough Retro
The O'Sullivan family from Scarborough are taking part in the Jane Tomlinson Run For All charity 10k, in Leeds.
4. Scarborough Retro
Collecting for good causes on Armed Forces Day are Holly-Louise Binder, left, and Jordan MacDonald, volunteering from Scarborough Sixth Form College, with Beryl Anderson, organiser of the Scarborough Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.