IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from June 2010

Remembering Scarborough people in days gone by. All photos taken in June 2010.
1. Scarborough Retro
Sponsored cyclists, from second left, Mandy Dowson and Jo Richardson, pictured with Sue Winspear, left, and Karen Lyth.
2. Scarborough Retro
Filey School Year 8 students hold a fundraising week on behalf of the Operation Smile charity. A three-legged race event was also staged to help the fundraising.
3. Scarborough Retro
Pupils from Gladstone Road School take part in the Junior Schools Mini World Cup Tournament at Pindar Leisure Centre.
4. Scarborough Retro
Mayor Hazel Lynskey with Miss Scarborough Alice Czyz, pictured with the store's staff and volunteers, open the British Heart Foundation store on Aberdeen Walk.