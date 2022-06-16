Fans get ready to watch the England v Germany match at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
Fans get ready to watch the England v Germany match at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

IN PICTURES: 13 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from June 2010

Take a trip down memory lane and see who you can spot on these nostalgic photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 2:58 pm

Remembering Scarborough people in days gone by. All photos taken in June 2010.

1. Scarborough Retro

Sponsored cyclists, from second left, Mandy Dowson and Jo Richardson, pictured with Sue Winspear, left, and Karen Lyth.

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Retro

Filey School Year 8 students hold a fundraising week on behalf of the Operation Smile charity. A three-legged race event was also staged to help the fundraising.

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Retro

Pupils from Gladstone Road School take part in the Junior Schools Mini World Cup Tournament at Pindar Leisure Centre.

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Retro

Mayor Hazel Lynskey with Miss Scarborough Alice Czyz, pictured with the store's staff and volunteers, open the British Heart Foundation store on Aberdeen Walk.

Photo Sales
Scarborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 3