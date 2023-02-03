IN PICTURES: 14 photographs from the 90s of Brownies and Guides around Scarborough

The Scarborough News has delved into the picture archives to see what was going on for Brownies and Guides groups around Scarborough in the 1990s.
Can you spot anyone in this you know? Or maybe you remember taking part in some of these activities?All images are scanned from files by National World, unless stated otherwise.
In November 1995, Brownies Becky Shone, left, and Samantha Wilton, are pictured with the cheque for £53.50 which was raised for the RSPCA. Looking on are the other Brownies who helped with the fundraising.
St James' Church Brownies were all set for their fundraising jumble sale in January 1995. The girls are pictured sorting through their collection of games and clothing.
The Old Town Brownies were given a guided tour of the Scarborough Evening News offices by seafront reporter Gary Nicks in January 1995. During their visit the pack took a closer look at the newsdesk and how the paper is put together.
Getting set to raise some funds with their sweet stall in May, 1996, were the 24th Scarborough Brownies, from left, Polly Harford, Sarah Tibbett, Laura Haldenby, Laura Harper, Natasha Johnson, and Charlotte Rank.
