Take a look at our retro pictures of Brownies and Guides from the 90s.
IN PICTURES: 14 photographs from the 90s of Brownies and Guides around Scarborough

The Scarborough News has delved into the picture archives to see what was going on for Brownies and Guides groups around Scarborough in the 1990s.

By Louise Hollingsworth
2 hours ago

Can you spot anyone in this you know? Or maybe you remember taking part in some of these activities?All images are scanned from files by National World, unless stated otherwise.

1. 90s Brownies and Guides

In November 1995, Brownies Becky Shone, left, and Samantha Wilton, are pictured with the cheque for £53.50 which was raised for the RSPCA. Looking on are the other Brownies who helped with the fundraising.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. 90s Brownies and Guides

St James' Church Brownies were all set for their fundraising jumble sale in January 1995. The girls are pictured sorting through their collection of games and clothing.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. 90s Brownies and Guides

The Old Town Brownies were given a guided tour of the Scarborough Evening News offices by seafront reporter Gary Nicks in January 1995. During their visit the pack took a closer look at the newsdesk and how the paper is put together.

Photo: JPIMedia

4. 90s Brownies and Guides

Getting set to raise some funds with their sweet stall in May, 1996, were the 24th Scarborough Brownies, from left, Polly Harford, Sarah Tibbett, Laura Haldenby, Laura Harper, Natasha Johnson, and Charlotte Rank.

Photo: JPIMedia

