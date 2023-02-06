IN PICTURES: 15 photos that show what Scarborough's Scalby School pupils were up to in 2009 and 2010

Scalby School students are pictured enjoying a variety of academic activities from drawing wildlife to displaying their artistic talents in these old photos from 2009 and 2010.
See who you can spot on these pictures.
1. NSEN-07-01-12-Scalby collage-YORupload.jpg
Scalby School students feature in these retro photos from 2009 and 2010.
Photo: YRN
Mayor Hazel Lynskey and Mayoress Sheila Kettlewell help Scalby School students launch balloons as part of an anti racism initiative.
Photo: Neil Silk
Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - James Fox is pictured with his work.
Photo: Neil Silk
Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - Asal Ghahremani with her colourful display.
Photo: neil silk