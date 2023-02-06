News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 15 photos that show what Scarborough's Scalby School pupils were up to in 2009 and 2010

Scalby School students are pictured enjoying a variety of academic activities from drawing wildlife to displaying their artistic talents in these old photos from 2009 and 2010.

By Duncan Atkins
18 hours ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 11:46am

See who you can spot on these pictures.

1. NSEN-07-01-12-Scalby collage-YORupload.jpg

Scalby School students feature in these retro photos from 2009 and 2010.

Photo: YRN

2. Scalby School pictures special

Mayor Hazel Lynskey and Mayoress Sheila Kettlewell help Scalby School students launch balloons as part of an anti racism initiative. 103865

Photo: Neil Silk

3. Scalby School pictures special

Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - James Fox is pictured with his work. 102103a

Photo: Neil Silk

4. Scalby School pictures special

Scalby School stages its annual exhibition of students exam artwork - Asal Ghahremani with her colourful display. 102103d

Photo: neil silk

Scarborough