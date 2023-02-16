IN PICTURES: 17 photos to show what Scarborough's Pindar School students were doing from 2006 to 2010

We took a look back in the archives to see what Scarborough’s Pindar School students were up to from 2006 to 2010.
Have a look to see if you can spot any of your classmates.
1. Pindar School retro pictures
Pindar School held a book day event and are hoping to raise money for the library. Punkettes (left to right) Ellie-May Winters, Lauren Price, Rebecca Canner and Kayleigh Bradley in among the books. 081097c
Photo: Dave Kettlewell
2. Pindar School retro pictures
Pindar School held a book day event and are hoping to raise money for the library. Lauren Pearson and Chloe Nixon take a leaf out of the fantasy books.
081097d
Photo: Dave Kettlewell
3. Pindar School retro pictures
Pupils from George Pindar Community Sports College visit Seamer and Irton School to promote Fairtrade. Front (from left) Seamer pupils Amelia Carver and Mollie Bird with Pindar students (back from left) Mollie Holder, Jade Hutchinson, Emma Cairney, Zoe Atkinson and Rachel Harker. 081032
Photo: Neil Silk
4. Pindar School retro pictures
Girls get the cars sparkling in a charity car wash at Pindar School, Scarborough.
Photo: Richard Ponter