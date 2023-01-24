The Scarborough News has delved into the picture archives to see what was going on for Scouts groups around Scarborough in the 1990s.
Can you spot anyone in this you know? Or maybe you remember taking part in some of these activities?All images are scanned from files by National World, unless stated otherwise.
At the Scout Gala in July 1997, held at Yorkshire Coast College, Daniel Carrington, left, is pictured about to "sponge" Bob Hewitt for charity.
Scout leader Margaret Temlett, centre, was retiring from Hunmanby First Scout Group after 18 years' service in July 1997. She is pictured with her group.
Resisting the temptation to eat the sweets are youngsters, left to right, Samantha Eblet, Beaver Joe Healy and his sister Katie who helped out on the stall at the Filey Scout Group Gala Day back in July 1997.
Members of 42nd St Mark's Venture Scouts handed over a cheque for £480 to the Mayoress' Fund in February, 1997. Pictured from left, Gemma walker, David Gaches, David Robinson, Iain Clarke, Ben Williams and Mark Pettener with mayoress Mrs Janet Agar.
