IN PICTURES: 8 retro images of Whitby people from days gone by

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 22nd May 2025, 15:19 BST
This week, we roll back the years with a pick of retro images featuring school competitions, a prom, and magical creatures at Whitby Abbey – can you spot any familiar faces?

See who made the news as we remember Whitby people in days gone by.

Stakesby Primary school holds an open day. Pictured is deputy head Helen Tillson with pupils Amber Clews and Havey Coullie.

Stakesby Primary school holds an open day. Pictured is deputy head Helen Tillson with pupils Amber Clews and Havey Coullie. Photo: Richard Ponter

Carol Schroder presents youngsters with their certificates at the Eskdale Festival of the Arts.

Carol Schroder presents youngsters with their certificates at the Eskdale Festival of the Arts. Photo: Paul Atkinson

Pupils from Eskdale School win their age group in The Times newspaper competition.

Pupils from Eskdale School win their age group in The Times newspaper competition. Photo: Whitby Gazette

East Whitby Academy pupils are pictured with their magical creature creations at Whitby Abbey.

East Whitby Academy pupils are pictured with their magical creature creations at Whitby Abbey. Photo: Scott Wicking

