Take a trip down memory lane and see who made the news with these latest retro images from The Scarborough News archive.
1. Scarborough Retro
Yorkshire Coast College BTEC performing arts students recreate numbers from Grease at A Night To Remember charity show at the YMCA. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Scarborough Retro
Bramcote School hosts a football tournament for Year 3/4 girls from local junior schools. The semi-finalists line up for a group picture along with the marshalls from Graham School. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
3. Scarborough Retro
The Butterfly Centre at Falsgrave Community Centre has received a cash boost from Children in Need. Centre manager, Phil Armitage, is pictured along with fellow staff members and children. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
4. Scarborough Retro
The junior and senior disco groups strike a pose for the Scarborough Dance Centre annual show. Photo: Neil Silk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.