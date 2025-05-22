Andrew Sizer, left, of Sizer Jewellers on Huntriss Row, has donated a £1,000 diamond, and a setting worth up to £500, to Marie Curie for its charity ball.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic images from The Scarborough News files

By Rebecca Elliott
Published 22nd May 2025, 07:59 BST
This week, we turn back the clock with another fantastic selection of images – can you spot any familiar faces?

Take a trip down memory lane and see who made the news with these latest retro images from The Scarborough News archive.

Yorkshire Coast College BTEC performing arts students recreate numbers from Grease at A Night To Remember charity show at the YMCA.

1. Scarborough Retro

Yorkshire Coast College BTEC performing arts students recreate numbers from Grease at A Night To Remember charity show at the YMCA. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Bramcote School hosts a football tournament for Year 3/4 girls from local junior schools. The semi-finalists line up for a group picture along with the marshalls from Graham School.

2. Scarborough Retro

Bramcote School hosts a football tournament for Year 3/4 girls from local junior schools. The semi-finalists line up for a group picture along with the marshalls from Graham School. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

The Butterfly Centre at Falsgrave Community Centre has received a cash boost from Children in Need. Centre manager, Phil Armitage, is pictured along with fellow staff members and children.

3. Scarborough Retro

The Butterfly Centre at Falsgrave Community Centre has received a cash boost from Children in Need. Centre manager, Phil Armitage, is pictured along with fellow staff members and children. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

The junior and senior disco groups strike a pose for the Scarborough Dance Centre annual show.

4. Scarborough Retro

The junior and senior disco groups strike a pose for the Scarborough Dance Centre annual show. Photo: Neil Silk

