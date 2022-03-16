IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2009

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these latest photos from the archive.
1. Scarborough Retro
Members of the Scarborough Gym Academy with their grading certificates.
2. Scarborough Retro
Staff get ready for a party at Quids Inn. Pictured are Sarah Carney, left, Katie Castle and Becky Dykes, with bar manager Chris Langton.
3. Scarborough Retro
Braeburn School's mixed soccer team in their sponsored strip, pictured with teaching assistant Gary Lawton.
4. Scarborough Retro
Girls from the 2nd Westborough Rangers look forward to ‘socking it’ to the audience at their show at Westborough Methodist Church, as part of the Changing the World national Guides project.