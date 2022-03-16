The ballet dancing butchers of Falsgrave raised £110 for the Special Care Baby Unit at Scarborough Hospital by wearing ballet costumes for a day. Pictured are Steve Fraser, left, Andy Green, Kev Willett and Rob Ward, of DJ Horsley.
IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Scarborough people from 2009

Take a trip down memory lane as we remember Scarborough in days gone by.

By Rebecca Elliott
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 12:47 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 1:36 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces from these latest photos from the archive.

Members of the Scarborough Gym Academy with their grading certificates.

Staff get ready for a party at Quids Inn. Pictured are Sarah Carney, left, Katie Castle and Becky Dykes, with bar manager Chris Langton.

Braeburn School's mixed soccer team in their sponsored strip, pictured with teaching assistant Gary Lawton.

Girls from the 2nd Westborough Rangers look forward to ‘socking it’ to the audience at their show at Westborough Methodist Church, as part of the Changing the World national Guides project.

