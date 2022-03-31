IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from 2007

See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Whitby Retro
Pictured at the Fylingdales Primary School Easter fair on the tombola is chair of governors Jane Mortimer, with pupils Ryan Straw, Jez Noble, Lewis Brearley, Iona Smith and Megan Straw.
2. Whitby Retro
Fusco's staff are pictured with their Seafish customer care certificates with Raymond Fusco, front.
3. Whitby Retro
St John Ambulance Badger first aiders pictured with Steph Wilson, instructor.
4. Whitby Retro
Pride of Whitby cheque presentations to local charities.