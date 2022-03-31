Danby footballers celebrate their recent win at primary inter-schools competition.
Danby footballers celebrate their recent win at primary inter-schools competition.

IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from 2007

See the Whitby people who made the news back in 2007.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:27 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. Whitby Retro

Pictured at the Fylingdales Primary School Easter fair on the tombola is chair of governors Jane Mortimer, with pupils Ryan Straw, Jez Noble, Lewis Brearley, Iona Smith and Megan Straw.

Photo Sales

2. Whitby Retro

Fusco's staff are pictured with their Seafish customer care certificates with Raymond Fusco, front.

Photo Sales

3. Whitby Retro

St John Ambulance Badger first aiders pictured with Steph Wilson, instructor.

Photo Sales

4. Whitby Retro

Pride of Whitby cheque presentations to local charities.

Photo Sales
Whitby
Next Page
Page 1 of 2