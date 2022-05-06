Danby Primary School wins the girls six a side football competition. Pictured, left to right, Nellie Brown, Catherine Laffan, Sarah Thompson, Naomi Blacklock, Daniella Pearson, Emily Dowson, Rebecca Laffan, Melie Hide and Tori Hide.
IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from 2008

See if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Friday, 6th May 2022, 9:08 am

Take a trip down memory lane (all photos are from May 2008).

Whitby Community College students win an award for their newspaper The Apollo. Pictured are Jack Taylor and Hazel Tilley.

Gathering for the charity wellywanging at Runswick Bay Hotel in support of Laura's Fund.

Caedmon School Year 9 football team win the Scarborough and District Cup. Pictured, not in order, Liam Wilson, Paul Wilson, Sam Leadley, Ryan Muscroft, Jack Henshaw, Conner Clennan, Matthew Dudman, James Lillis, Ryan Broll, Joe Hugill, Robert Seaton, Chris Millson, Jack Jordan and Dale Miller.

Whitby Community College student Charlotte Suckling has one of her pieces of art exhibited at the Mall Gallery in London.

