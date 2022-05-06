IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from 2008

Take a trip down memory lane (all photos are from May 2008).
1. Whitby Retro
Whitby Community College students win an award for their newspaper The Apollo. Pictured are Jack Taylor and Hazel Tilley.
2. Whitby Retro
Gathering for the charity wellywanging at Runswick Bay Hotel in support of Laura's Fund.
3. Whitby Retro
Caedmon School Year 9 football team win the Scarborough and District Cup. Pictured, not in order, Liam Wilson, Paul Wilson, Sam Leadley, Ryan Muscroft, Jack Henshaw, Conner Clennan, Matthew Dudman, James Lillis, Ryan Broll, Joe Hugill, Robert Seaton, Chris Millson, Jack Jordan and Dale Miller.
4. Whitby Retro
Whitby Community College student Charlotte Suckling has one of her pieces of art exhibited at the Mall Gallery in London.