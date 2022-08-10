IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from August 2009

A nostalgic look at Whitby’s past: This week’s photos include Whitby Regatta events the raft race, fun run and children’s fancy dress winners, welly throwing at Sleights Show, Whitby Community College GCSE results, the opening of the new play area at Pannett Park, and the Littlebeck Rose Queen. All photos were taken in August 2009. See if you can spot any familiar faces.
1. Whitby Retro
Students from Whitby Community College jump for joy as they receive their GCSE results.
Photo: Ceri Oakes
2. Whitby Retro
These little Lazy Town characters win a second place trophy for fancy dress at Whitby Regatta.
Photo: Ceri Oakes
3. Whitby Retro
A family of pirates win the fancy dress competition at the opening of Pannett Park's new play area.
Photo: Ceri Oakes
4. Whitby Retro
Children take part in a welly throwing contest at Sleights Show.
Photo: Alan Wastell