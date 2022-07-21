IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from July 2007

See if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest nostalgia photos taken in July 2007.
1. Whitby Retro
The final Harry Potter book is soon to be released. Pictured are the staff of Whitby Bookshop, left to right, Jo Riby, Fiona Duncan and Nathalie Touitou.
2. Whitby Retro
PC Alison Fenton, youth action officer, and PCSO for the West Cliff area Ian Rowley talk to schoolchildren about staying safe over the the summer holiday.
3. Whitby Retro
Staff at Whitby's Tourist Information Centre celebrate Yorkshire Day. Pictured, left to right, are Customer First advisors Ella Bruce, Susan Kendall and Lydia Brown.
4. Whitby Retro
Pupils from Stakesby Primary School hold a special recycling assembly to mark the joining of the Eco Schools programme.