Children take part in Soccer School at Eskdale.
IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from July 2007

Looking back at Whitby in days gone by with these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 2:35 pm

See if you can spot any familiar faces on these latest nostalgia photos taken in July 2007.

1. Whitby Retro

The final Harry Potter book is soon to be released. Pictured are the staff of Whitby Bookshop, left to right, Jo Riby, Fiona Duncan and Nathalie Touitou.

2. Whitby Retro

PC Alison Fenton, youth action officer, and PCSO for the West Cliff area Ian Rowley talk to schoolchildren about staying safe over the the summer holiday.

3. Whitby Retro

Staff at Whitby's Tourist Information Centre celebrate Yorkshire Day. Pictured, left to right, are Customer First advisors Ella Bruce, Susan Kendall and Lydia Brown.

4. Whitby Retro

Pupils from Stakesby Primary School hold a special recycling assembly to mark the joining of the Eco Schools programme.

