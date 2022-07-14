IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from July 2009

Remembering Whitby in days gone by. Can you spot any familiar faces?
Friends of Pannet Park test out the new children's play area.
At Sneaton and Hawsker Show Byron Adams enters the fancy dress competition as a knight with his horse Bramble.
Castleton Primary School children attend the grand opening of the Co-op in Castleton.
Children enjoy a musical storytime project involving singing and dancing and playing instruments at Whitby Library.