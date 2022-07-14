Fylingdales Primary School Council celebrates a glowing Ofsted report.
Fylingdales Primary School Council celebrates a glowing Ofsted report.

IN PICTURES: 9 nostalgic photos of Whitby people from July 2009

See the Whitby people who made the news in 2009 from these latest photos from the files.

By Rebecca Elliott
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 2:27 pm

Remembering Whitby in days gone by. Can you spot any familiar faces?

1. Whitby Retro

Friends of Pannet Park test out the new children's play area.

2. Whitby Retro

At Sneaton and Hawsker Show Byron Adams enters the fancy dress competition as a knight with his horse Bramble.

3. Whitby Retro

Castleton Primary School children attend the grand opening of the Co-op in Castleton.

4. Whitby Retro

Children enjoy a musical storytime project involving singing and dancing and playing instruments at Whitby Library.

